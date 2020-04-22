Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of FLXN opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $337.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 205.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after acquiring an additional 183,257 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $17,326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 610,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,382 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 590,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

