Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 10,202 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $508.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

