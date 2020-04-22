Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

NYSE UNH opened at $274.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

