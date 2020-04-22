Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 5,223 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

