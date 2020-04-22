Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,369 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of OMC opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

