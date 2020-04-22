GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 236,956 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX)

GB Sciences, Inc focuses to be a technology and solution company that converts the cannabis plant into medicines, therapies, and treatments for various ailments. The company is developing technologies in plant biology, cultivation and extraction techniques, which are combined with biotechnology; and plans to produce medical-grade cannabis, cannabis concentrates, and cannabinoid therapies.

