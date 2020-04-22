Genedrive (LON:GDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.59

Genedrive PLC (LON:GDR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.59 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.96), with a volume of 2584903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genedrive in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.74.

Genedrive (LON:GDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (8.90) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genedrive PLC will post -8.7000004 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Budd bought 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,199.60 ($6,839.78).

About Genedrive (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

