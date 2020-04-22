Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Generation Next Franchise Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:VEND) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Generation Next Franchise Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 30,336 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $399,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

About Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND)

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a franchisor, direct seller, and owner and operator of frozen yogurt equipment, robotic soft serve vending kiosks, healthy drink and snack vending machines, and micro markets. The company was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc in March 2016.

