GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GNFT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GENFIT S A/ADR from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GENFIT S A/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

GNFT stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

