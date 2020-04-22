Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 1,502,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $541,000.

Shares of THRM opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

