Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.85-1.95 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

