Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan Sells 2,413 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $183,146.70.

On Monday, April 6th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $191,881.76.

On Monday, March 30th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $181,819.55.

On Monday, March 23rd, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $181,626.51.

On Monday, March 16th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38.

On Monday, March 9th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 466,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 121,117 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 74,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

