GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $67.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

