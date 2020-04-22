Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will post sales of $13.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.47 million and the highest is $15.58 million. Gladstone Land posted sales of $7.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $55.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.42 million to $58.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $61.31 million, with estimates ranging from $57.97 million to $64.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $259.83 million, a P/E ratio of -96.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

