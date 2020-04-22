GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Increased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5994 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

