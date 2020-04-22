GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

