Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.48 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will report earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.34). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.27) to ($4.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85.

In other news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $245,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,577 shares of company stock worth $851,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,274,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 467,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.