Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will report earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.34). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.27) to ($4.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85.

In other news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $245,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,577 shares of company stock worth $851,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,274,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 467,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

