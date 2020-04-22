Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.14 ($25.74).

GYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of GYC stock opened at €18.58 ($21.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €18.95 and a 200 day moving average of €20.97. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

