Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GRTS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $283.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.41. Gritstone Oncology has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 2,163.41%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

