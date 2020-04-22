H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 202.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in H & R Block by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 123,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in H & R Block by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in H & R Block by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in H & R Block by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in H & R Block by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HRB shares. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

