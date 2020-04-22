Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of HAFC opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.44. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $187,695.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,260 shares of company stock valued at $102,309. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

