HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.45. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 38,941.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.