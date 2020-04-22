HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $130.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

NYSE HCA opened at $105.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.82. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $3,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

