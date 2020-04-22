HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB opened at $38.97 on Friday. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

