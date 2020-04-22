Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,003,000.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.11. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

