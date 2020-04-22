Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HTLD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HTLD opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at $163,670.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,096,000 after acquiring an additional 328,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after acquiring an additional 55,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2,763.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,338,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

