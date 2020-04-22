HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.05. HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $4.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

HFC opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,144,000 after buying an additional 339,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,336,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,206,000 after buying an additional 144,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,187,000 after buying an additional 137,015 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

