Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 35.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 437,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

