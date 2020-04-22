Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

HD stock opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.