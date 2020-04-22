Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,797.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,306,828.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,928,744.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,226 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,840. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

