Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.49. Host Hotels and Resorts posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HST opened at $10.80 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

