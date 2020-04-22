Husky Energy (HSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($2.39). The firm had revenue of C$4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.27 billion.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

TSE:HSE opened at C$3.67 on Wednesday. Husky Energy has a one year low of C$2.21 and a one year high of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is currently -35.39%.

HSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.09.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Asim Ghosh acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,031.60.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.