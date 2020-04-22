I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($4.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($3.26). Analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 894,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $33,892,599.68. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $37,880,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,294,736 shares of company stock valued at $86,972,600.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

