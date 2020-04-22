IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 42,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $3,352,801.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,254.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,006,671 shares of company stock worth $73,856,524 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFO opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

