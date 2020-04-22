IMImobile (LON:IMO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $321.63

IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.63 and traded as low as $295.40. IMImobile shares last traded at $297.50, with a volume of 91,640 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $244.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 321.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 336.61.

IMImobile Company Profile (LON:IMO)

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions that enables companies to use mobile and digital technologies to communicate and engage with their customers. The company offers IMIbot.ai, a modular AI platform for the end-to-end delivery of automated conversational experiences across the customer lifecycle; IMIchat, a cloud application that consolidates digital, mobile, and social customer service channels to a single agent desktop; IMIcampaign, a cloud campaign management application designed for multi-channel communication; IMIconnect, an enterprise-grade communications platform; and MIsocial that enhances live programming with audience content.

