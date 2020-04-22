Incyte’s (INCY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $79.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,842 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $156,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 378,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

