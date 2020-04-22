Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.83

Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and traded as low as $11.25. Independent Oil & Gas shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 854,590 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Oil & Gas from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 32 ($0.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.78.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Hockey bought 80,000 shares of Independent Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,628.26).

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

