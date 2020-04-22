Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) Stock Price Down 20%

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 268,155,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,307% from the average session volume of 19,061,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Indoor Harvest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INQD)

Indoor Harvest Corp., a technology company, enables the production of biopharma grade cannabis for research and development of true pharma grade personalized medicines. It designs integrated controlled environment facilities, including high pressure aeroponics, HVAC system designs, LED lighting technologies, and various sensors and control technologies under the Indoor Harvest brand.

