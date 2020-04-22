Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.47

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.47 and last traded at $96.98, with a volume of 31087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.13.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Get Inphi alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $6,038,052. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

About Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.