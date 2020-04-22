IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Trading 2.7% Higher

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) shot up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.19, 157,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 707,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IGXT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down from $1.00) on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IntelGenx Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,436.66% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IntelGenx Technologies Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGXT)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

