Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.93.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

