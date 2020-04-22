International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 567.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 548.64 ($7.22).

A number of research firms have commented on IAG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 224.10 ($2.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 281.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 501.99. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a €0.17 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

