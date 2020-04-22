Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mastercraft Boat (MCFT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ: MCFT) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2020 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

4/6/2020 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

4/3/2020 – Mastercraft Boat had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Mastercraft Boat had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $142.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 723,928 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,570 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 532,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 135,295 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 342,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

