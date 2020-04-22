Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,145 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 981% compared to the average volume of 661 call options.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WSM opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

