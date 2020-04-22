IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IQ. ValuEngine raised IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CLSA upgraded IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IQIYI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in IQIYI by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in IQIYI by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IQIYI by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

