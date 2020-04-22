Iress (ASX:IRE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.36

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.36 and traded as low as $9.68. Iress shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 1,057,385 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$12.36.

In other news, insider Trudy Vonhoff bought 11,000 shares of Iress stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.05 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,550.00 ($94,007.09).

About Iress (ASX:IRE)

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

