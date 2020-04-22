iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IJR opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

