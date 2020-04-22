iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 199.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 106,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,883,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

