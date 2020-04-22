iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stock Position Reduced by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

EZU stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

