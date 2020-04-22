iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $185.54 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $248.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

